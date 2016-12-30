TMC MP Tapas Pal arrested by CBI in Rose Valley scam

The CBI arrested the TMC MP after interrogating him for four hours

The CBI arrested the TMC MP after interrogating him for four hours

The Central Bureau of Invetigation in Friday arrested actor-turned-politician in connection with the Rose Valley after interrogating him for nearly four hours.



The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP was also a director on one of the firms of the group.



"We have arrested for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Chit Fund scam. We had placed a few questions before him and he could not give any proper reply over the amount of money he had taken and on what basis," a senior CBI official said.



Pal was interrogated for four hours. As he failed to give proper reply to any of the questions on his appointment as director to one of the Rose Valley companies or his involvement in the firm investing in bengali film industry, the CBI decided to arrest him, the official said.



The probe agency is likely to take him to Bhubaneswar for further questioning.



The CBI had issued summons to Pal on December 27 in connection with the alleged scam, which is one of the cases of the chit fund scams being probed by the investigating agency. He was asked to appear before the agency at its office in Salt Lake today.



Besides Pal, the investigating agency had also summoned TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay earlier in the day.



The is being probed by the CBI as part of its larger investigation into chit fund scandals.



Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu and three others had been accused of defrauding investors from across the country of over Rs 17,000 crore.



BS Web Team & PTI