Two vehicles set afire in Darjeeling, woman GJM activist held

Two vehicles were set ablaze by the agitators in the hills on Wednesday amidst special security arrangements as the indefinite shutdown called by the (GJM) entered its 56th day.

A woman activist was arrested from for her alleged involvement in the violence and arson that took place in the hills in June, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, in the morning, a truck carrying newspapers was set on fire by the agitators in Kurseong and another truck carrying food supplies was set ablaze in in the early hours.

With the threatening to step up the agitation in view of the expiry of its "deadline" to the Centre for intervention to resolve the crisis, the police and security personnel have made special security arrangements in the hills and are keeping a tight vigil to avoid any untoward incident.

Like Tuesday, a police contingent was seen marching towards Singhmari in town, where the head office is located.

The police contingent went up to Patlebas, a stronghold of supremo Bimal Gurung.

Both Singhmari and Patlebas have witnessed several incidents of violence involving the activists and police in the last couple of months.

The took out rallies in various parts of the hills, demanding restoration of the Internet services, which have remained banned in the hills since June 18, and an immediate withdrawal of police from

Besides the GJM, various other hill parties and intellectuals marched on the streets of with black flags and placards demanding a separate state of

In the morning, some political party activists, dressed in the traditional Nepali attire, also took out rallies and raised slogans in support of

With the food supply severely hit due to the shutdown, activists and NGOs were seen distributing food among the locals.

Barring the medicine shops, all other shops, business establishments, schools and colleges remained closed.