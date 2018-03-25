UP police arrests 10 persons for alleged involvement in terror funding

The (ATS) of the police has arrested ten persons, who it claimed were linked with and allegedly involved in activities.

"Ten persons were arrested from Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Pratapgarh and (MP) Saturday by the These persons were involved in on the directives from Pakistan," IG said.

The arrested men were identified as Naseem Ahamad, Naeem Arshad, Sanjay Saroj, Niraj Mishra, Sahil Masih, Uma Pratap Singh, Mukesh Prasad, Nikhil Rai alias Musharraf Ansari, and Dayanand Yadav, he said.

"A member of used to remain in contact with them and ask them to open in fake names and direct them as to how much money is to be transferred to which account. Indian agents used to get 10 to 20 per cent commission for this. Till now transactions of over Rs one crore have come to the fore," he said.

He claimed the arrested persons had links with the LeT and some of them even knew what was happening.

"Some them clearly knew what they were doing, while some considered it as a lottery fraud," the said, adding a detailed probe was on and more arrests likely.

The role of the too would be probed, he said.

cards, Rs 420,000 cash, swap machines, magnetic card readers, three laptops, passbooks of different banks, a country made pistol and cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused, he said.