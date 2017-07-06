Vodafone offers 50-minute free talktime to help flood victims in Northeast

To help in Northeast, major on Thursday said it is offering a 50-minute free to its to contact anyone in case of emergencies.



"With monsoons in full force in Northeast, many areas are flood affected. To help people, we are offering 50 minutes free to all our in the affected areas in the region," Business Head ( & Northeast) Nidhi Lauria said.

The one-time service is being offered in affected like Kamrup, Karimganj and Bongaigaon in Assam, Ukhrool and Bishnupur in Manipur, and in North at present, she added."This service will continue till the end of season. The areas are expanding to cover more people as and when required," Lauria said, adding around 15,000 people have been covered under the scheme so far.The company said the free offer depends on cell site of flood affected and applies only to local calls.The official further said that in association with State Management Authority (ASDMA), is sending out constant SMS alerts on flood situation and precautions that one needs to take."We are keeping a close watch on flood situation so that we can help our esteemed in every possible way. We will also take measures to take care of citizens' health safety and well-being," Lauria added.began its services in in 2008 and covers over 19,800 towns and villages across the region.According to ASDMA, 18 persons have lost their lives in so far in this year's flood and nearly four lakh are affected at present in the state.Many Northeastern states are hit by flash flood, and other rain-related natural calamities and many people have died in these incidents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)