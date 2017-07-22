Want to explore solar eclipse? Now, common people can join Nasa project

has invited to participate in a nationwide science experiment by collecting cloud and air temperature data and reporting it via their phones during the total that will occur on August 21 and pass through the

NASA's Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Programme Observer ( GO) is a citizen science project that allows users to record observations with a free app.

Using the free app and a thermometer, citizen can observe how the changes atmospheric conditions near them, and contribute to a database used by students and worldwide in order to study the effects of the on the atmosphere.

"No matter where you are in North America, whether it's cloudy, clear or rainy, wants as many people as possible to help with this citizen science project," Kristen Weaver, deputy coordinator for the project, said in a statement on Friday.

"We want to inspire a million viewers to become scientists," Weaver added.

Observers in areas with a partial or outside the path of totality are encouraged to participate alongside those within totality.

Crossing the country from Oregon to South Carolina over the course of an hour and a half, 14 states will experience night-like darkness for approximately two minutes in the middle of the day.

The enters the at 10.15 am off the coast of Oregon and leaves shores at approximately 2.50 pm in South Carolina.

All of North America will experience at least a partial

In order to participate, one needs to first download the GLOBE Observer app and then register to become a

The app will instruct to make the observations, which will be recorded on an interactive map. A thermometer may help to measure the air temperature, the statement said.

