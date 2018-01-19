Will feel proud to tell success story of 1.25 bn Indians in Davos: Modi

Modi on Friday said the world wants to hear "directly from the horse's mouth" about India's policies and growth potential and he will feel proud to tell the success story of 125 crore Indians in Days before his first visit to for the (WEF) annual meeting, Modi told in an interview that has made a mark globally and there is a need to reap the benefits. Stating that India's economy is growing rapidly and it has been recognised by the world, including all rating agencies, Modi said is a "good opportunity" for the country as it is a big market with the strength of demographic dividend. "The country is seeing the biggest jump in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

It is natural that the world wants to talk directly to and the world wants to hear directly from the horse's mouth about India's policies and potential. if you hear it from the leader," Modi said. While terming the meet as the global economy's biggest congregation of businessmen, and policymakers, the said he has not been able to go there so far.