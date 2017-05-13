Will Pakistan risk overruling ICJ's order in Kulbhushan Jadhav case?

Islamabad will overrule the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) order to suspend the execution of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a military court, Pakistan's local media reports said.

According to Pakistan's local media reports, the Attorney General of "was briefed on the issue on Friday and according to sources, will deny jurisdiction of International Court of Justice (ICJ) over cases that have stability at stake."

Earlier, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, sent an urgent communication to from the office of its President under Article 74 for Islamabad and New Delhi's cooperation till a decision is reached on the death sentence case of former Indian naval officer and alleged spy Khulbhushan

Judge Ronny Abraham, the President of the ICJ, forwarded the urgent communication to both and India .

President Judge Abraham in his letter to Prime MInister Nawaz Sharif, said, " In my capacity as President of the Court, and exercising the powers conferred upon me under Article 74 , Paragraph 4, of the rules, I call upon the parties concerned ie. Your Excellency's Government , pending the court's decision on the request for provisional measures, to act in such a way as will enable any order the court may make on this request to have its appropriate effects."

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will be holding public hearings in the case on May 15. Indian lawyer Harish Salve will argue the case of on New Delhi's behalf.

was caught by surprise when India move swiftly to and Islamabad received a midnight order that stayed the execution of

The development came after India instituted proceedings against Pakistan, accusing the latter of "egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations" in the matter of detention and trial of Jadhav, and sought a stay on his death sentence.

has denied consular access to on 16 occasions.

India earlier contended that it was not informed of Jadhav's detention until long after his arrest and that had failed to inform the accused of his rights, an official release from the said.

India submitted that it had information that was "kidnapped from Iran, where he was carrying on business after retiring from the Indian Navy, and was then shown to have been arrested in Balochistan" on March 3, 2016, and that the Indian authorities were notified of that arrest on March 25, 2016.