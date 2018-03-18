84% of initial GST returns filed for Jul-Dec don't match with final returns

With only 16 per cent of the summary sales returns under matching with the final returns, the revenue department has started to analyse major gaps with a view to check any possible tax evasion.

According to the returns data, 34 per cent of businesses paid Rs 344 billion less tax between July-December while filing initial summary return (GSTR-3B).

These 34 per cent of the businesses have paid Rs 8.16 trillion to the exchequer by filing GSTR-3B, whereas analysis of their GSTR-1 data show that their tax liability should have been Rs 8.50 trillion.

As per the analysis by the revenue department, initial returns filed and taxes paid by 16.36 per cent of the businesses have matched with their final returns and tax liability. They paid a total tax of Rs 220.14 billion.

However, the data also showed that there was excess tax payment of Rs 910.72 billion by 49.36 per cent of businesses registered under between July-December. While they have paid Rs 6.50 trillion as GST, the GSTR-1 filed by them shows that their liability should have been Rs 5.59 trillion.

The revenue department has analysed the (GST) returns data filed by over 5.196 million businesses during July-December, 2017. The indirect tax reform was rolled out from July 1, 2017.

EY Partner said: "While the differences in the liabilities reported in GSTR- 1 vis-a-vis that in GSTR-3B would need to be analysed in detail by the Government, one of the contributor to the difference could be non-consideration of credit/debit notes in the GSTR-1 data which would have been considered for GSTR-3B numbers".

The Council, headed by and comprising state counterparts, had on March 10 decided to further analyse data gaps between self declared liability in GSTR-1 and the taxes actually paid while filing GSTR-3B.

Partner said: "84 per cent of taxpayers reporting incorrect revenue statements, is a matter of concern. Triumph of depends on self-assessment mechanism for which we have to adopt completely bias-free, independent, automated, and digital Tax regime, which would be impossible if such high number of taxpayers are committing errors in data entry".

As per a to the Lok Sabha, mop up was Rs 935.90 billion in July, Rs 930.29 billion in August, Rs 951.32 billion in September and Rs 859.31 billion in October.

The collections in November stood at Rs 837.16 billion, December (Rs 889.29 billlion) and January (Rs 880.47 billion).