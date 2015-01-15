The present & future of infra development

Investment in will aid economic growth: Suresh Prabhu

The world is again interested in India’s growth story. The power sector has got a good share of the $100-150 billion investment, and that has led to immense development in the sector.

Not much was invested in the transmission & distribution space, but private players came in. It was a similar story in the roads sector, where growth happened after private investment came. But these have declined in recent times. A similar kind of investment is needed in as well. When there is little investment, quality of service goes down.

‘Make In India’ is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most ambitious and relevant programme, and investment in will boost it. need an investment of at least $100 billion in the next few years. With railways’ growth, there will be a pull for demand in allied sectors like steel, cement and locomotives.

There is a growing need to create new financing instruments for infra projects. We need to look at longer pay periods and new financing instruments. There is enough scope for the private sector to invest in infrastructure development of the country.

Public companies could be used as growth engines. Why can’t we look at a joint venture of companies like or Coal India with the India Railways, to augment the country’s rail infrastructure. This way, they could look at expansion in their own business and interests, and also push India’s infra growth.

( is the Union railway minister)



Its Possible to cut subsidy without affecting the poor: Dharmendra Pradhan

If power sector was not opened through the reforms initiated in 2003, India would still have been in darkness. If independent power producers had not come and set up projects, the benefits accruing from public sector undertakings (PSUs) alone might not have been enough.

But over many past years, there has been very little or no emphasis on some of the key issues, such as fuel supply for projects.

The 10th round of bidding for oil & gas blocks under the new exploration and licensing policy (Nelp) will take place soon. On this platform, international competitive bids are invited and 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) is enabled.

A key area of objection on Nelp has so far been the fact that only two-three of the 100-plus fields awarded have been monetised.

The new government is trying to put in place a progressive and transparent model for bidding under future rounds. We are looking at all options, researching on all possible models available globally and talking to all stakeholders.

The idea is to understand if it is possible to bring in a model that combines the best of all models — production-sharing contracts, revenue-sharing, etc.

Acquiring land isn't enough, you need linkages: Arup Roy Choudhury

Policy reforms are a major challenge before the new government. I am sure India will, in the next 10-15 years, move to a double-digit economic growth rate. That will require meeting the aspirations of public transport, higher education, power consumption, healthcare facilities, among other things. We must also remember that it is possible to bring about reforms without impacting the poor. The idea is to streamline and target subsidies better.( is Union minister)When we conceive a project, we must examine if we are asking for too much land. We should do that in the beginning. Once you do, all begin to try their best to to see that the needs are minimised. Let us all understand that whether or not I agree to sell my land should be my choice. The moment an understanding is reached — and there is a willing buyer and a willing seller — the government should not interfere. Saying does not have problems is not correct; we also have problems. At times, being in the public sector is difficult.