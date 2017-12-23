Chidambaram, Murthy spar over Aadhaar

The controversial triggered a heated spat between and NR Murthy, with the lawyer-politician flagging concerns from a libertarian perspective and the stressing on the need for to enact laws to protect



Flaying the Modi government's strident move to get everything linked to this national identification number, Chidamabaram said the "government is completely deaf" to any reasoning against linking to everything under the sun.



Like any other modern country, there is a need to establish individual identities in the form of a driving licence, at the same time ensuring that there is no violation of with such an identification, said, speaking at IIT-Bombay's annual Mood Indigo festival here this evening.on the other hand argued that using for every has "serious consequences" that will turn the country into an "Orwellian state", compromising the ideals of a liberal democracy and an open society."If a young man and a young woman want to have a private holiday, they may not be married, what's wrong with that? If a young man wants to buy condoms, why should he disclose his or identity?" the former minister quipped."Why should the state, that is the government, know what medicines I buy, what cinemas I visit, what hotels I stay in, who are my friends?" he asked further."If I am in the government, I should resist the temptation to know about all these activities which individual citizens do," he said.Retorting back, said, "I disagree with you... all of the things you talked about are available through today."said he has not linked his with the number and appealed for a pause on linking activities till January 17, when the a five-judge bench is slated to resume hearing the bunch of petitions on the matter.He further said right now, all the linking is being done not voluntarily by the people but as a tool to "conform" because of the barrage of SMSes and mails."The question is: there are many agencies which say, 'give me your And even crematorium is asking for today!," said, clarifying that he doesn't oppose as a means to establish identities and help extend government subsidies.When pointed out about the potential misuse of the individual data while availing of services by the of the panel, said we should not "trash" and took jibes at Parliamentarians for not coming out with a law that can help protect an individual's data.In the wake of criticism of hiding wrongful transactions against those opposing Aadhaar, made it clear that there is nothing to hide and any investigative agencies can access details if needed."...that record should not be accessed by a hacker or a big brother in the government using my That's my objection," he said.The former two-time minister in the that brought in the pointed out that the original idea of was to help transfer government benefits and subsidies and plug the leaks."Where there are no government subsidies or benefit being transferred, there is absolutely no reason to link to There are serious consequences of doing that. But this government seems to be completely deaf to any reasoning against linking to everything under the sun."Picking up quickly on it, shot back saying "that responsibility is of Parliamentto ensure that the does not do it. You have all the powers."further said, " is nothing but a simple verification of the identity of an individual. There is no issue here. We've a certain way of identifying individuals and it's like a driver's licence in which there is no violated by that."To this, the former retorted saying is "disarmingly innocent", and private people do listen-in to calls.The two finally did agree, with saying, "as long as there are laws that protect privacy, there is no issue. I'm not saying you need an to book a film ticket, or some other trivia."This led to say "in the revised formulation, I entirely agree with Mr Murthy"."The beauty of disagreeing with Mr is that you can disagree with him as long as you are not disagreeable," concluded.