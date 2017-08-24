RBI to introduce Rs 200 note tomorrow, check out its key features

The new Rs 200 currency note will be introduced in the market tomorrow, said on Thursday.



The new denomination has Motif of Sanchi Stupa on the reverse, with bright yellow being the base colour of the note, said in a statement.



Along with the new Rs 200 note, the government has also confirmed a new Rs 50 note. The earlier Rs 50 notes will continue to remain legal tender."The will issue on August 25, 2017 Rs 200 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing the signature of Urjit R Patel, Governor, from select offices, and some banks," it said.

Here are its salient features

Obverse (Front)

1. See through register with denominational numeral 200

2. Latent image with denominational numeral 200

3. Denominational numeral २०० in Devnagari

4. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre

5. Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘India’ and ‘200’

6. Windowed security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and with colour shift. Colour of the thread changes from green to blue when the note is tilted

7. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait

8. Denominational numeral with Rupee Symbol, ₹ 200 in colour changing ink (green to blue) on bottom right

9. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right

10. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (200) watermarks

11. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side

12. For visually impaired

Intaglio or raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, raised Identification mark H with micro-text ₹ 200, four angular bleed lines with two circles in between the lines both on the right and left sides

Reverse (Back)

13. Year of printing of the note on the left

14. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan

15. Language panel

16. Motif of Sanchi Stupa

17. Denominational numeral २०० in Devnagari

18. Dimension of the banknote will be 66 mm × 146 mm