Ericsson demonstrates 'Internet of Things' solutions for Andhra farmers

-
ALSO READHeading back to villages: Many workers abandon building sites after cash crackdown Tamil Nadu to set up green villages Karnataka plans Wi-Fi connectivity in villages for internet-based services Ericsson evangelists handloom weavers' cluster in UP Farmers in Andhra Pradesh's new capital feeling short-changed after demonetisation
-
The actuators are used to automatically open and close the gates of the river flow system to distribute the water as per the needs of the farmers. Such a system helps in better management in flood like situations, according to Ericsson's experts.
"Ericsson is deploying Smart City solutions in different parts of the world. We have used our global know how and technological expertise to develop sustainable solutions for rural areas, like the ones being demonstrated at Mori. The connected Aquaponics and Water Grid Management IoT solutions being demonstrated here will help improve harvest, optimse water distribution and has the potential to provide an improved life for millions of farmers in the country," said Aanand Varadarajan, head of Ericsson Research.
Earlier in the year, Ericsson had signed an MoU with the state government and UC Berkley to implement this pilot project in and around Mori.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU