Govt aims to pass two labour Bills in Budget session

The Bills are the Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2016, and the Wage Code Bill, 2016

The government is planning to resume labour reforms by introducing two labour Bills in the second half of the Budget session of Parliament, a move likely to be resisted by Opposition parties and unions. The Bills are the Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2016, and the Wage Code Bill, 2016. The second half of the session begins on March 9. Labour ministry officials say that all formalities, including tripartite consultations with the trade unions and approval from the law ministry, have been done. Both the Bills are with a Group of Ministers. It will make changes if required and ...

Arindam Majumder