GST rollout: 3,500 helpdesks, 8,000 tax consultants emerge in 5 days

Industry bodies, trader and retailers associations have set up helpdesks across the country

In the last 72 hours, Abhishek Chugh, a 30-year-old accountant has been a friend, philosopher and guide to more than 250 anxious retailers, traders, shopkeepers, who approached the GST helpdesk in Chandni Chowk in New Delhi. The biggest indirect tax reform — the goods and services tax (GST) — was rolled out on July 1. Some worried about their fate of business even broke down, leaving Chugh a little awkward while he tried hard to convince them that things were not as bad as they seemed. “On Monday, two small-time shopkeepers broke down. They said that they ...

Karan Choudhury