Tracing serial numbers: How PM Modi plans to hunt down rogue bank managers

The common link between most of the seizures of new currency notes across India has been an errant bank manager often willing to help out select clients by providing them with new notes beyond the conversion limit set by the government. Rogue bank managers across India have also helped influential and wealthy people convert their undeclared wealth into new currency. This even as millions of honest Indians stand in serpentine queues only to be turned away by banks claiming to have run out of cash. The involvement of bank managers came to the fore during raids on Chennai-based miner ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?