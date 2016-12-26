TRENDING ON BS
Rs 63,000: Bitcoin prices more than double, may touch all-time high in 2017
Business Standard

Tracing serial numbers: How PM Modi plans to hunt down rogue bank managers

Agencies will start tracing seized currency from their serial numbers to identify bank branches

Sai Manish  |  New Delhi 

The common link between most of the seizures of new currency notes across India has been an errant bank manager often willing to help out select clients by providing them with new notes beyond the conversion limit set by the government. Rogue bank managers across India have also helped influential and wealthy people convert their undeclared wealth into new currency. This even as millions of honest Indians stand in serpentine queues only to be turned away by banks claiming to have run out of cash. The involvement of bank managers came to the fore during raids on Chennai-based miner ...

