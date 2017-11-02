India's per capita income growth lower than China, Bhutan

India has reason to be envious of two of its neighbours, Bhutan and China. The country’s 30-notch jump in the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking to 100th place is clouded by the better performance of Bhutan (75th rank) and China (78th rank). India is behind its neighbours on macroeconomic indicators such as per capita income growth and efficiency of capital. Its per capita income growth (in dollar terms) is now the second lowest in the region. In terms of incremental capital income ratio (ICIR), India is now rubbing shoulders with Nepal and is ...