Industrial output growth slows to 3.1 % in April

Industrial output in the country rose by 3.1 per cent in April from a year earlier, mainly due to a rise in both electricity generation and mining production.

Figures for factory output in April, measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), represents the second time it is being calculated under the new series with updated base year of 2011-12 from the erstwhile 2004-05.

The new-look IIP, as well as the wholesale price index (WPI), had been inaugurated last month with an aim at capturing the economic data in a more comprehensive manner. Under the new series, IIP growth had been 3.7 per cent in the previous month of March while it had been 2.5 per cent under the old series.

The slowdown in growth could be due to the lagged effect of which may play out even in the first quarter of FY18, Madan Sabnavis, Principal Economist at India Ratings and Research said.

"Last month when the IIP data was released on a new base, it showed that average industrial output at 5.1% in was better than nearly flat growth depicted by the IIP for on old base. However, 3.1% IIP growth in the first month of FY18 is not very encouraging," he added.

April figures, released by the government on Monday, showed that electricity generation was up by 5.4 per cent in April as against a 6.17 per cent rise seen in the previous month of March. However, growth in the mining slowed down considerably to 4.2 per cent as compared to the high 10.25 per cent seen in March.

The data, released by the government on Monday showed that manufacturing, which constitutes more than three-fourth of the index rose by 2.6 per cent. This is mainly on the back of a rise in consumer non-durables which rose by 8.3 per cent and the newly introduced segment of construction goods which rose by 5.8 per cent.

However, the volatile capital goods segment which is generally taken as an indicator of industrial fell by 1.3 per cent in April. It had risen by a significant 9.64 per cent in March.

The new series of data paint a healthier picture of the Indian economy in 2016-17 than the old series did. However, the impact of still persisted on industrial production, particularly manufacturing, which declined in March over February. Besides, investments are yet to pick up.

Showing a brighter side, the IIP data on new series showed that in none of the months in 2016-17 did the IIP contract, while it declined in six months - April, July, August, October, December, and February - in the old series.

The new series of the IIP shows higher growth rates in most months in the period April 2012 to March 2017 than was the case when the computation was done in accordance with the old series. This is attributable to the base shift, increase in the number of factories in the panel for the reporting data and excluding closed ones, and including new items and keeping out old ones.

The total number of items in the index has increased to 809 as compared to 620 earlier.

Exactly 149 new items have been included including steroids and hormonal preparations, cement clinkers, medical and surgical accessories, pre-fabricated concrete blocks and refined palm oil.

On the other hand, 124 items such as biaxially oriented polypropylene films, calculators, colour TV picture tubes, gutka have been deleted from the 2004-05 series.