ISIS, Cyberattacks, China major threats for India, says Pew survey

The Islamic State group and climate change are seen as posing a major risk to by its people, while an assertive is considered the third top to the country, a latest survey said on Tuesday.

In India, 66 per cent of the respondents considered Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (also known as or ISIL) as a major threat, while 47 per cent said they considered global climate change as the major threat, the report said. is named as the top in a total of 18 countries surveyed, mostly concentrated in Europe, West Asia, Asia and the US, it said.

Forty-four per cent said posed a to

This was closely followed by cyberattacks (43 per cent), according to the report.

Chinese and Indian troops are locked in a face-off in the Sikkim sector’s Doklam area, also claimed by India’s ally Bhutan, for over a month after Indian troops stopped the from building a road in the disputed area.

While tops the list among three countries in terms of perception for which Pew did the survey, it is quite low for the (19 per cent) and Russia (17 per cent).

In fact, is increasingly being seen as an emerging by many countries in the world, the report said.

In South Korea (83 per cent) and Vietnam (80 per cent), the respondents considered China’s power and influence as a

In the US, 41 per cent of the respondents expressed concern over Chinese power and influence. It was also a country of concern by people in Spain (51 per cent), Japan (64 per cent), Philippines (47 per cent), and Ghana (46 per cent). is clearly the primary concern among the issues tested in Many Europeans also see climate change as a major to their countries.

In the Asia-Pacific, the and rise to the top as major concerns, but a median of roughly half (52 per cent) also worry about cyberattacks, Pew said. A median of 47 per cent across the region says China’s power and influence is a major threat, the report said.

China’s power and influence are seen as a major by a modest median of three-in-ten across Europe, it added.

Pew said across seven Asia-Pacific nations surveyed, a median of 62 per cent see as a major and 61 per cent see global climate change in the same light. About half across the region see cyberattacks and Chinese power as a major challenge. Fewer are very concerned about the global economy, refugees or American and Russian power, it added.

