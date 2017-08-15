Modi's Independence Day speech is all about creating a 'New India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said people of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected due to natural disasters and the tragedy in Gorakhpur. Nearly 60 children died in a Gorakhpur hospital because of disrupted oxygen supply last week. While the negligence of the administration has cast a shroud over the celebrations, the PM clubbed it with other natural disasters.

In his fourth speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a 17th Century structure constructed by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, the PM spoke of the need to embrace the people of Kashmir, good governance, held out promise that farmers would earn twice of their current incomes by 2022, Goods and Services Tax (GST) being an example of cooperative federalism and self-employment being fostered by his government. Modi said casteism, communalism and violence in the name of faith cannot help India.

However, it was the PM’s claims on the crackdown on black money, shutting down of shell companies and providing jobs that are likely to come for closer analysis.

The PM said his government is nurturing youth to be job creators and not job seekers, and spoke about the MUDRA scheme, under which nearly 80 million people have been given loans. But these claims have been criticized since government surveys have been unable to capture any significant job growth. Employment generation has been abysmal during the three years of Modi government.

The PM said following GST rollout and demonetisation, there has been a significant increase in the number of taxpayers. He said that 56 lakh people paid taxes this year, and 3 lakh shell companies have been unearthed and of these licenses of 1.75 lakh companies have been cancelled. Modi said tax filing has more than doubled from April 1 to August 5. He said worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore has been unearthed in the last three years, when government replies in Parliament seem to put the figure at more conservative levels.

It was the PM’s fourth speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, and his penultimate before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, where he also spoke about the pain suffered by victims of ‘triple talaq’, and harped on the corruption issue. He said those who have looted the country and looted the poor are not being able to sleep peacefully. Modi said his government will continue to fight corruption, “for the bright future of India and the wellbeing of our people”. The PM said today the people are celebrating honesty, and dishonest have nowhere to go.

The PM, who at the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement had told Parliament on August 9 that the spirit that should guide Indians is ‘karenge aur karke rahenge’, today said the ‘ attitude’ needs to be shed, and it should be infused with ‘badal sakta hai’, or we can transform, to make a ‘new India’, where all will have pucca house, electricity and water supply. He said in 1942 the message was ‘Bharat chhoro’, or British quit India, but now it should be ‘Bharat Jodo’, ‘unite India’.