Now pay for fuel, LPG at Bharat Petroleum pumps with Ola Money

Ola Money, the digital payment solution from Ola, will be accepted at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) fuel pumps and distributors across the country, the company announced on Monday.

Acceptance of in a prominent public utility such as is another step by Ola towards supporting the government's vision of a cashless 'Digital India', Senior Vice-President Pallav Singh said in a statement here.

With the increased recharge limit on wallets from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 until December 30, is better positioned to facilitate convenient cashless transactions for citizens and merchants alike, the statement said.

With over 13,000 fuel stations and close to 4,500 outlets, serves lakhs of people on a daily basis, it added.

With the alliance, both driver partners and consumers will be able to pay for their fuel and requirements with on VeriFone-enabled PoS devices, the statement said.

"The entire process of payment is exceptionally easy and convenient, done through a single step mobile verification process," it said.

is accepted at over 500 online and offline merchants, as well as for bill payments at over 25 major utilities across India, it said.