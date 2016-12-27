PFRDA aims to train 1.2 lakh people on NPS schemes

PFRDA aims to train other stakeholder registered with it and involved with promotion

PFRDA aims to train other stakeholder registered with it and involved with promotion

Regulator plans to hire two institutes to provide training to about 1.20 lakh people for pension schemes under National Pension System (NPS), government's flagship social security programme.



Bids have been invited for selection of two agencies to conduct training of employees of Points of Presence (POPs)/PoP- Service Provider /Aggregators/APY-Service Providers/ Corporates/ Nodal officers of Central and state governments, among others.



also aims to train other stakeholder registered with it and involved with the promotion, collection, remittance of funds there under.



"The training institute/ organization is required to provide professional, objective and impartial service without any consideration for future work, and strictly avoid conflicts with other assignments or their own corporate interests, " said the Request for Proposal (RFP) document floated by PFRDA.



The selected agencies will also do post-training analysis (based on feedback) and reporting to Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA).



The regulator aims to train people in government (80,000), PoPs (19,200), Atal Pension Yojna (10,000) and corporates (4,800) over 3,050 sessions, beside other stakeholders.



The language for delivery programme would be in Hindi/English or a mix of both or vernacular where required for specific states.



As on November 30, there were about 1.4 crore subscribers under with over Rs 1.61 lakh crore asset under management.

Press Trust of India