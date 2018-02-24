PNB fallout: Jaitley talks of tougher law to bring scamsters to justice

Without mentioning the Rs 11,300 crore fraud on state-run (PNB) involving diamantaire Nirav Modi, Jaitley on Saturday said Indian law will be suitably amended to bring to bear the full weight of justice on fraudsters.

Making his first public comments on the PNB scam that has rocked the banking system, Jaitley had earlier this week said that the state is duty-bound to ensure that those cheating the system are brought to justice.

"Indian business has to learn to do ethical business.

Those who deviate from this will face the consequences not only in terms of business and civil law, but the too will be transformed to allow extreme action against such delinquents," Jaitley said at the ET Global Business Summit here on Saturday.

He also said that the Indian industry now needs to seriously introspect about its responsibility to be ethical while doing business.

"Rather than always have a close look at what governments are doing, Indian industry needs to look inwards and to a fair bit of introspecting," the said, adding that the industry, in collusion with chartered accountants, had for years been employing various ways like creating shell companies to "round trip" money and avoid paying taxes.

At an event here on Tuesday, he had said: "It is incumbent on us as a state, till its last legitimate capacity, to chase these people to the last possible conclusion to make sure that the country is not cheated."

In connection with the PNB case, a (CBI) in has remanded to police custody till March 3 three accused persons in the case -- PNB Gokulnath Shetty, Single Window Operator Manoj Kharat and an authorised signatory of prime accused Nirav Modi's group companies.

Besides them, the has also named 10 other directors and officials as accused in the scam.

The (ED) on Saturday said it has attached Nirav Modi's 21 immovable properties worth Rs 523.72 crore in connection with an ongoing probe into the Rs 11,300-crore (PNB) fraud case.

The assets include a farm house in Alibaug (Rs 42.70 crore) near seashore, a solar power plant spread over 53 acre of land in Ahmednagar in (Rs 70 crore) and another 135 acre land in Ahmednagar (Rs 2.20 crore), along with other residential and office properties worth Rs 408.82 crore in and

On Friday, the ED said it has frozen Nirav Modi's and shares worth Rs 43 crore. It had earlier seized bank deposits, shares and luxury cars worth over Rs 100 crore belonging to the and his group.

The agency has also frozen mutual funds and shares worth Rs 7.80 crore of and Rs 86.72 crore belonging to his uncle of the

Both central agencies had conducted multiple raids at the residential and office premises and showrooms of the ever since the filed two FIRs on February 14-15 against and the of companies.