Rabi sowing nears end with higher area compared to drought year

As sowing of rabi crops reaches its last stage, the area covered is more than in 2015, but compared to the last normal monsoon year of 2013, the acreage does not show a significant rise. Both 2014 and 2015 were drought years. This year, sowing is complete in around 98.4 per cent of the normal area. Till January 20, rabi crops have been sown on 62.83 million hectares, six per cent more than last year and around 34 per cent more than the average of the last five years. Wheat, the largest rabi crop has been planted in 31.31 million hectares, 7.25 per cent more ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?