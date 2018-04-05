Remittances by overseas Indians dropped by $8.5 billion: Govt

-
Remittances sent into the country by Indians abroad dropped by $8.53 billion between 2014-15 and 2016-17, the government on Wednesday informed Lok Sabha.
In a written response to a question, V K Singh, minister of state in the External Affairs Ministry, said in 2014-15, Indians abroad had sent $69.82 billion.
The figure dropped to $65.59 billion in 2015-16 and further to $61.29 billion in 2016-17, Singh said.
Around $33.47 billion was received from April to September 2017, he added.
Singh said there are nearly 31.23 million overseas Indians. A majority of them reside in the US, Saudi Arabia, Canada and Australia.
In response to another question on shortage of staff in Indian embassies and consulates, Singh said the requirement of manpower in any establishment changes depending on the varying workload and the MEA regularly reviews the requirement and takes appropriate action.
There are 667 officers and 1,251 support staff in Indian missions and posts, he added.
