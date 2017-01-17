Aadhaar app set to change the game for e-payments

Merchants to get commission each time you use the mobile-based application

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is working with banks and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure that merchants who use its mobile-based Aadhaar application for digital transactions earn commission up to one per cent of the transaction value. With UIDAI suggesting it is on path to get this in place in a couple of months, the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), could give debit cards and e-wallets a run for their money. In contrast to what UIDAI is advocating, all other forms of digital payments require merchants to pay a fee or ...

Sai Manish & Nitin Sethi