Taxmen asked to step up collections to meet Rs 10.05 trillion target

Faced with a daunting target of Rs 10.05 trillion, the Central Board of (CBDT) has asked its field officers to step up efforts and put more focus on better performing zones. In the 2018-19 Union Budget, the government has hiked the direct collection target to Rs 10.05 trillion, from Rs 9.8 trillion budgeted initially. In a review meeting earlier this month, the has set higher target for zones which are performing well. “We are looking at better advance collection for January-March quarter. If the trend of the October-December quarter continues, we will be able to achieve the landmark target,” an said.

The focus areas for stepping up collection will be to follow up with entities currently giving taxes on the basis of self-assessment. “We will check if the assessment matches the income profile,” he said, adding refunds will also be monitored.

Also officials have been advised to ensure Deducted at Source is duly deposited to the central exchequer with follow-up on arrears. “Higher targets have been set for zones which are on track to achieve their initial target,” he said.