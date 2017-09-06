They didn't see this coming: Defense experts on Pak's denial of terror groups

-
Defence experts in India believe that Pakistan denied the BRICS statement targeted at them as they didn't expect such a development.
Speaking to ANI on the same, Defence expert Qamar Agha said, "They didn't expect that such a development would take place in China."
Echoing Agha's views, defence expert P.K. Sehgal said that the root cause of terrorism in South Asia is Pakistan and the statement was a hammer blow to them
"It was a blow to Pakistan that China mentioned terrorist organizations of Pakistan," he said.
Sehgal added that it has been established in every international forum that the world faces a major threat from terrorism.
He also said that the nations, involved in the BRICS summit, targeting the Pakistan-based terrorist organizations speaks a lot about the situation of Pakistan.
"Pakistan's statement is baseless. BRICS represent a lot of countries and if they say that Pakistan is funding terrorism, then it shows that the world knows what Pakistan is. They aren't willing to accept that they have been unmasked," he said.
Pakistan today rejected a declaration by the BRICS nations, including China, saying there was no "safe haven" for terrorists on its soil.
Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations at the BRICS Summit in China's Xiamen yesterday and expressed concern over threat posed by terror groups, including those based in Pakistan.
