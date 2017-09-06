They didn't see this coming: Defense experts on Pak's denial of terror groups

experts in believe that denied the statement targeted at them as they didn't expect such a development.

Speaking to ANI on the same, expert Qamar Agha said, "They didn't expect that such a development would take place in "

Echoing Agha's views, expert P.K. Sehgal said that the root cause of in South Asia is and the statement was a hammer blow to them

"It was a blow to that mentioned terrorist organizations of Pakistan," he said.

Sehgal added that it has been established in every international forum that the world faces a major threat from

He also said that the nations, involved in the summit, targeting the Pakistan-based terrorist organizations speaks a lot about the situation of

"Pakistan's statement is baseless. represent a lot of countries and if they say that is funding terrorism, then it shows that the world knows what is. They aren't willing to accept that they have been unmasked," he said.

today rejected a declaration by the nations, including China, saying there was no "safe haven" for terrorists on its soil.

Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa condemned in all its forms and manifestations at the Summit in China's Xiamen yesterday and expressed concern over threat posed by terror groups, including those based in