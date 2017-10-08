Individual A, who is based in Mumbai, owns property in Delhi and Kolkata. He enters into rent agreements from Mumbai for both the properties. Is this interstate or intrastate transaction? Where should the landlord register himself? Amit Bhagat A person having an annual aggregate turnover of less than Rs 20 lakh on an all-India basis is not required to obtain goods and services tax (GST) registration. If the supplier is providing interstate services, this threshold should not be applicable and the supplier has to mandatorily register. In renting of immovable ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?