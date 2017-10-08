Individual A, who is based in Mumbai, owns property in Delhi and Kolkata. He enters into rent agreements from Mumbai for both the properties. Is this interstate or intrastate transaction? Where should the landlord register himself? Amit Bhagat A person having an annual aggregate turnover of less than Rs 20 lakh on an all-India basis is not required to obtain goods and services tax (GST) registration. If the supplier is providing interstate services, this threshold should not be applicable and the supplier has to mandatorily register. In renting of immovable ...