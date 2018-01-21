Will share vision for India's global engagements at Davos: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Sunday said he will share his vision for India's future engagements with the international community during his trip, as he sought "serious attention" of world leaders on existing and emerging challenges to the contemporary global systems. A day before his visit to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, being attended by over 70 heads of states and governments, Modi said India's engagement with the outside world in the recent years has become "truly and effectively multi-dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security and other spheres". In a series of tweets with 'IndiaMeansBusiness' hashtag, he said, "At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India's future engagement with the international community." Modi, who will deliver opening plenary address at the WEF summit on Tuesday, said he is also looking forward to separate bilateral meetings with Swiss President Alain Berset and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in "I am confident that these bilateral meetings would be fruitful and give a boost to our relations with these countries and further strengthen economic engagement," he said. "The existing and emerging challenges to the contemporary international system and global governance architecture deserve serious attention of leaders, governments, policy makers, corporates and civil societies around the world," he tweeted. "I look forward to my first visit to the at Davos, at the invitation of India's good friend and Founder of the WEF, Professor Klaus Schwab," he said, while describing the theme of the Forum, 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World' as "both thoughtful and apt". The comments assume significance in the wake of several leaders expected to talk about various risks facing the world, including those from economic protectionism and differences amongst various world powers.

The summit is also being attended by US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emannuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Theresa May, among others. Modi will also host a dinner for global CEOs tomorrow. On Tuesday, he will interact with global business community members, besides delivering his keynote address.