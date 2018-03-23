Karnataka Elections 2018: Will It Be In Favor of BJP?

One of the largest states to poll this year is Karnataka in our country. There are many interesting aspects about this election this year. After Uttar Pradesh elections, are certainly very important for both the national parties.



Karnataka being a very large state is currently ruled by party with Mr. Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister. It is important for the to win in these coming elections as a loss will have a huge impact on the party.



The is focusing on mukth Bharath (Congress-free India). It would the most crucial challenge for the to win in these elections as Karnataka is a gateway for them in the south.



Caste system plays a very crucial role in politics and Karnataka is no exception to it. All the parties have their own caste equation in Karnataka and have strong backing by castes.



There are two factors which will decide the winning of a party in Karnataka: First, JD(S): The Janata dal secular party is emerging as one of the strongest party in Karnataka. They can give a tough competition to the as they are very strong in old Mysore. The JDS may not align with as it will impact Vokaliga vote share in the upcoming elections. Devagowda is not in favor of aligning with and Kumaraswami is not in favor of aligning with However JDS may align with



According to a survey, Modi is said to be the most popular leader in Karnataka. He is popular in Hindi speaking states (80%) and Karnataka (79%) and in Gujarat about 68%. He has his personal charisma and draws huge crown in every rally. There are many people telling explicitly that they may vote for Modi. The may not even know who their local leader is. He is a trump card for leaders to win in Karnataka. The Congress’ communal tactics can be advantageous for the in costal Karnataka.



The is strong in coastal Karnataka. It can also sweep coastal Karnataka and old Mysore region. But it is still predicted that JDS and are expected to be winners. In 2004 elections, Bangalore was the only region where it was strong. It has always been a strong branch to cling on for the



There is a correlation between BJP’s support base and literacy. Here are some states and their literacy rate. is strong in areas where literacy rate is high in Karnataka.



In Karnataka state, the following regions have good literacy.



Above 80%: Uttara Kannada, Shivamoga, Udipi, Dakshina Kannada, Modagu, Bengaluru



75-80%: Dharward, Davanagere, Tumkuru, Hassan, Rural Karnataka, Gadaga, Chikmagalur



70-75%: Bidar, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mysore, Manoya, Kolar



60-70%: Vijayapura, Kalabundi, Koppala, Bagalkot, Ballari, Chikbellapura, Chikmanjanagar,



Below 60%: Yadagiri, Raichur.



To conclude, may be the single largest party with in the next lead and JDS emerging as the next powerful party.

