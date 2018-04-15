Karnataka polls: Here's the complete list of 218 Congress candidates

The today released its list of 218 candidates for the May 12 Karnataka Assembly elections, which includes the names of Chief Minister and state party chief G Parameshwara. will contest from the Assembly seat and Parameshwara will be in the fray from the Korategere Assembly constituency.

The list also includes the names of some state ministers as party candidates for the polls.

The results of the election will be out on May 15. Here is the full list of 218 candidates for the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Karnataka list 2 pic.twitter.com/mBaz34TyH6 — Archis Mohan (@ArchisMohan) April 15, 2018

Karnataka list 3 pic.twitter.com/Jh4tWAUtn6 — Archis Mohan (@ArchisMohan) April 15, 2018