Poll outcome is victory of development against political dynasty: Shah

BJP chief on Monday said the BJP will form government in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, and rejected suggestions that there was a "close fight" with the Congress in his home state.



Addressing a press conference, Shah also asserted that the poll outcome in favour of the BJP is a victory of performance and development against political dynasty.



Asked if there was a close fight with the Congress in Gujarat, he said having a eight percent victory margin over the rival cannot be taken as 'kante ki takkar' (close fight).



Shah also attributed the party's victory in Gujarat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and public welfare works carried by the Centre and the state government.



The victory of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly polls is a win of Modi's development agenda against the politics of dynasty, casteism and appeasement, he said.



The BJP chief also congratulated and complimented the party's state leaders in both states for the victory.