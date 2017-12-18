JUST IN
Results reflect people's unshakeable faith in agenda of development: Rupani
Business Standard

Poll outcome is victory of development against political dynasty: Shah

Shah attributed party's victory in Gujarat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and public welfare works carried by the Centre and the state government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah, BJP, Gujarat election
BJP President Amit Shah flashes victory sign as he is accorded warm welcome on his arrival at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, after the party's victory in the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh | Photo: PTI

BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday said the BJP will form government in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, and rejected suggestions that there was a "close fight" with the Congress in his home state.

Addressing a press conference, Shah also asserted that the poll outcome in favour of the BJP is a victory of performance and development against political dynasty.

Asked if there was a close fight with the Congress in Gujarat, he said having a eight percent victory margin over the rival cannot be taken as 'kante ki takkar' (close fight).

Shah also attributed the party's victory in Gujarat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and public welfare works carried by the Centre and the state government.

The victory of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly polls is a win of Modi's development agenda against the politics of dynasty, casteism and appeasement, he said.

The BJP chief also congratulated and complimented the party's state leaders in both states for the victory.

First Published: Mon, December 18 2017. 18:11 IST

