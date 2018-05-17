Yeddyurappa sworn in as Karnataka CM: Rahul, Shah trade charges; updates

The political battle over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B S Yeddyurappa taking oath as Karnataka Chief Minister intensified on Thursday with both and accusing each other of 'murdering democracy'.

The on Wednesday had termed Karnataka Governor's decision to invite to form government as "murder of democracy and trampling of Constitution".

Responding to the accusation, President Amit Shah today said, "The 'Murder of Democracy' happens the minute a desperate made an 'opportunist' offer to the JD(S), not for Karnataka's welfare but for their petty political gains. Shameful!."

Addressing a rally in Chhatisgarh's Raipur, Congress President launched a fresh attack on BJP-led government in the Centre saying was under "severe attack" in the country where an atmosphere of fear prevailed.

He also compared the current state of democratic institutions with those of Pakistan. "RSS is making way into all institutions in the country. Aisa Pakistan ya tanashahi mein hota hai (such things happen in Pakistan)," said.

ALSO READ: Karnataka assembly poll verdict: How brokerages interpret the developments

Meanwhile, Yeddyurappa said that he was "100 per cent sure" of winning the vote of confidence in the assembly and completing the five-year term.

Here are top developments in the Congress-BJP battle over Yeddyurappa forming government in Karnataka: 1. DMK says Karnataka Governor's hasty move will lead to horse-trading: The DMK, a key southern ally of the Congress, today termed Vajubhai Vala's invite to the BJP to form government in the state "hasty" and "unconstitutional", and alleged that it would lead to horse-trading.

"The Karnataka Governor's hasty invitation to the BJP to form Government despite the majority of MLAs forming a post-poll alliance of INC-JD(S)-BSP is arbitrary & unconstitutional. Such a move will only serve to enable horse-trading and destroy our democratic foundations," DMK Working President M K Stalin tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "People of Tamil Nadu are familiar with the BJP's efforts to protect the corrupt ADMK Government, which also incidentally does not enjoy the majority support in the Legislative Assembly.

Constitutional institutions and principles are under threat from these actions."

2. under severe attack in the country, says Rahul: Against the backdrop of the political developments in Karnataka, Congress president on Thursday lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, saying was under "severe attack" in the country where an atmosphere of fear prevailed.

3. 'Aisa Pakistan me hota hai (such things happen in Pakistan)': The Congress president on Thursday kicked up a row by comparing the present state of democratic institutions of the country with that of Pakistan. "RSS is making way into all institutions in the country. Aisa Pakistan ya tanashahi mein hota hai," ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying.

4. Congress, JD-S protest Yeddyurappa's swearing-in: Congress and JD(S) leaders on Thursday staged a protest against Yeddyurappa's swearing-in as the Karnataka Chief Minister, terming it unconstitutional.

The protest was held in front of the state legislature building soon after Yeddyurappa was administered the oath of office by Governor Vajubhai R Vala at the Raj Bhavan.

"Constitutionally, we (JD-S and Congress) should have been given the chance to form the government as we together have the majority in the assembly.

"This decision by the Governor to invite the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government is against the Constitution," state unit Congress chief G Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: Here's why Modi's fragile 'victory' in Karnataka election highlights a risk

5. Yeddyurappa's oath as CM is mockery of Constitution, says Congress: The Congress on Thursday termed Yeddyurappa's oath as chief minister of Karnataka "farcical" and said the party's "irrational insistence" on forming government in the southern state when it does not have the numbers made a mockery of the Constitution.

Party's communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said the Raj Bhawan has been converted into the BJP office.

"A farcical Oath of CM's post, A fraud being played on majority,

"A treachery with Constitution, A deception with democracy,

"That is Governor Karnataka illegally #BSYeddyurappa-turning the Raj Bhavan into BJP Office.

"This Black Spot on India's democracy will be erased," he said on Twitter.

6. '100 per cent sure of winning vote of confidence': "I am sure of winning the vote of confidence and my government completing five years," the newly sworn in B S Yeddyurappa said on Thursday.

Yeddyurappa also appealed to the legislators to vote according to their "conscience" and uphold the people's mandate.

7. Shah hits back at Congress over 'murder of democracy' charge: BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday said democracy was murdered the moment "desperate" Congress made an "opportunist" offer to the JD(S) to form the government in Karnataka for "petty political gains".

The Congress on Wednesday had termed Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa to form the government as "murder of democracy and trampling of Constitution".

The ‘Murder of Democracy’ happens the minute a desperate Congress made an ‘opportunist’ offer to the JD(S), not for Karnataka’s welfare but for their petty political gains. Shameful! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) 17 May 2018

ALSO READ: Karnataka: CM B S Yeddyurappa announces farm loan waiver; latest updates

8. Amit Shah justifies BJP forming government in Karnataka: Shah cited the fall in Congress tally from 122 in 2013 to 78 seats this time and said his party's number stood at 104 seats, suggesting that the BJP has the mandate to form the government.