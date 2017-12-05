The HAJ vs RAM axis in Gujarat elections

On a day when the apex court in India is hearing some pleas related to the demolition of Babri Masjid Ayodhya, Business Standard explores the BJP-created narrative of HAJ (Hardik, Alpesh and Jignesh) and RAM (Rupani, Amit Shah and Modi), which emerged as a poster recently circulated by in a run-up for the



Three young leaders, infants in Gujarat politics when compared to political giants such as Amit Shah or Narendra Modi, have recently emerged on the landscape of Gujarat politics and are expected to give some tough competition to So much so that in mid-November released a poster going back its Hindutva agenda and pinning political stalwarts like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Vijay Rupani against young community leaders such as Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, and



Young leaders for 2017 (Alpesh)

is a young leader from Gujarat and the convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti. He rose as a political leader after the 2015 went out of hands. Riding on the wave of reservation pitch, has been able to shake the strong Patel vote bank which was voting for since 1995. The newly constituted PAAS has allied with who have accepted their demand for reservation.is a Dalit activist leader who came to limelight for holding a Dalit Pride March from Ahmadabad to Una following the incident violent incident of lynching which sparked widespread Dalit protests. is contesting for from Vadgam constituency in North Gujarat. and AAP have supported the young leader and have decided to not contest elections from Vadgam constituency so that the fight remains directly between Jignesh and BJP’s Vijay Chakravarthi.leader of OBC, SC and ST Ekta Manch (OSS) joined and is contesting elections from Radhanpur assembly seat in Patan district on a ticket. The OBC leader who was opposed to mainstream politics came to the forefront following the where Alpesh launched an anti-Patidar movement to secure the rights to OBC, SCs, and STs.With these young leaders in competition, is jittery and it can be speculated that these youth icons will dent BJP’s vote share, if not empty it.