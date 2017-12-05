The HAJ vs RAM axis in Gujarat elections

-
ALSO READGujarat polls: Struggling with narrative, BJP pins hopes on PM Modi Can Patidar votes really shift the dynamics of Gujarat elections Alpesh Thakor: Caste movement joins mainstream politics in Gujarat BJP offered me Rs 1 crore to join party: Hardik Patel's aide Narendra Patel Gujarat elections: Modi vs Hardik and the tale of two rallies
-
On a day when the apex court in India is hearing some pleas related to the demolition of Babri Masjid Ayodhya, Business Standard explores the BJP-created narrative of HAJ (Hardik, Alpesh and Jignesh) and RAM (Rupani, Amit Shah and Modi), which emerged as a poster recently circulated by BJP in a run-up for the Gujarat elections.
Three young leaders, infants in Gujarat politics when compared to political giants such as Amit Shah or Narendra Modi, have recently emerged on the landscape of Gujarat politics and are expected to give some tough competition to BJP. So much so that BJP in mid-November released a poster going back its Hindutva agenda and pinning political stalwarts like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Vijay Rupani against young community leaders such as Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, and Jignesh Mevani.
Hardik Patel is a young leader from Gujarat and the convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti. He rose as a political leader after the 2015 Patidar agitation went out of hands. Riding on the wave of reservation pitch, Hardik Patel has been able to shake the strong Patel vote bank which was voting for BJP since 1995. The newly constituted PAAS has allied with Congress who have accepted their demand for reservation.
Jignesh Mevani is a Dalit activist leader who came to limelight for holding a Dalit Pride March from Ahmadabad to Una following the incident violent incident of lynching which sparked widespread Dalit protests. Jignesh Mevani is contesting for Gujarat elections from Vadgam constituency in North Gujarat. Congress and AAP have supported the young leader and have decided to not contest elections from Vadgam constituency so that the fight remains directly between Jignesh and BJP’s Vijay Chakravarthi.
Alpesh Thakor leader of OBC, SC and ST Ekta Manch (OSS) joined Congress and is contesting elections from Radhanpur assembly seat in Patan district on a Congress ticket. The OBC leader who was opposed to mainstream politics came to the forefront following the Patidar agitation where Alpesh launched an anti-Patidar movement to secure the rights to OBC, SCs, and STs.
With these young leaders in competition, BJP is jittery and it can be speculated that these youth icons will dent BJP’s vote share, if not empty it.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU