Banks and financial institutions (FIs) have been hit hard by defaulting borrowers, especially corporate houses and firms, facing a number of woes. Many have failed to pay because of a sharp dip in revenues and businesses going bust. In view of this, some keep defaulting despite their ability to pay. They are, hence, termed wilful defaulters. With high pressure on profitability and credit costs, banks and FIs have stepped up action against them.
Battling wilful defaulters
Abhijit Lele Last Updated at September 20, 2017 02:25 IST
http://mybs.in/2UYqZYK
