DCB Bank Q4 net profit rises to Rs 640 mn on increase in operating profit

“Branch expansion strategy seems to be delivering expected outcomes, so far we are making satisfactory progress. Our intention is to achieve steady, consistent and profitable growth while ensuring low NPAs (non performing assets),” DCM Bank’s MD and CEO Murali M Natrajan said.

on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 640 million in the fourth quarter ended March of 2017-18 on the back of increase in operating profit. It had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 530 million in the year-ago period. In a regulatory filing, the bank said its operating profit rose to Rs 1.42 billion during the quarter from Rs 1.15 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17, up 23 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)