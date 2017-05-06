Forex reserves touch record high at $372.73 bn

Foreign exchange reserves rose $1.594 billion to touch a life-time high of $372.73 billion in the week to April 28, supported by increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the Reserve of India (RBI) said.



The reserves had gone up $1.250 billion to $371.14 billion in the previous week.



They had touched a high of $371.99 billion in the week to September 30, 2016.



FCAs, a major component of the overall reserves, surged $1.569 billion to $349.055 billion in the reporting week, the RBI said.



Expressed in terms, FCAs include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non- currencies, such as the euro, pound, and the yen, held in the reserves.



Gold reserves remained unchanged at $19.869 billion, RBI said.



The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were up $8.5 million to $1.460 billion.



The country's reserve position with the IMF, too, rose $15.8 million to $2.347 billion, RBI said.



Press Trust of India