RBI on a rate cut hiatus: Patel flags fiscal slippage, excessive taxes

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel on Wednesday flagged the government’s moves related to adherence to its fiscal policy and the inability to foster a conducive investment environment because of complex tax policies.

During the central bank’s sixth bi-monthly monetary policy meeting in Mumbai, he said: “On the fiscal side, we have news of fiscal slippages at three levels in recent times. A fiscal slippage this year, a fiscal slippage next year compared to what the market expected, and what the target was, and then a postponement of the medium-term ...