At least 36 dead, 123 injured in Egpyt train collision

At least 36 people were killed and over 120 injured today in after two trains collided near the coastal city of Alexandria, officials said.



The collision took place after a train from the Egyptian capital collided with another train coming from Port Said in Khorshid area, Ministry of Health officials said.



"The rescue team is currently searching for survivals while ambulances are transferring the injured to nearby hospitals," said Magdy Hegazi, undersecretary at the Health ministry.Earlier, Health Minister advisor Sherif Wadie said that the number of victims could increase.The Health ministry is yet to announce the final toll. At least 36 people have been killed and 123 injured in the accident.Train accidents are common in In 2016, a train derailed in the south of Cairo, killing five people, and injuring 27 people in the al-Ayat area.Another in Badr Rashin in killed at least 19 people in 2013.In 2012, a collision between a train and school bus on a rail crossing in the town of Manaflut in Upper killed 51 people, mostly