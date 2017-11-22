-
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the huge merger planned between AT&T and Time Warner, and now challenged by the antitrust regulators, is "not good for the country."
Trump's remarks came a day after his Justice Department filed suit to block the proposed $85 billion deal linking AT&T's internet and pay TV operations with the content from Time Warner, which includes HBO and CNN news channel with which he has feuded.
"I'm not going to get involved in litigation but personally I've always felt that that was a deal that was not good for the country," Trump said as he departed the White House.
