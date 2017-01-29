China to recycle 350 milllion tonnes of waste resources by 2020

China also aims to recycle 23 mn tonnes of waste plastic and half of all its waste paper by 2020

is expected to recycle 350 million tonnes of including steel, non-ferrous metals, and paper annually by 2020, an official guideline issued here said.



The guideline was jointly released by ministries of industry and information technology, commerce and science and technology.



will develop a sophisticated system for renewable resources, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.



By 2020, will use 150 million tonnes of waste and 18 million tonnes of waste annually, according to a plan included in the guideline.



The country also aims to recycle 23 million tonnes of waste and half of all its waste paper by 2020 annually, it said.

Press Trust of India