Coca-Cola sued for downplaying health risks of sugary drinks

and the trade group were sued on Wednesday for allegedly misleading consumers about the health risks from consuming sugary beverages.

The nonprofit accused the defendants of downplaying the risks to boost sales, despite scientific evidence linking sugary beverages to obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Praxis accused both defendants of using euphemisms such as “balance” and “calories in, calories out” to mislead consumers, and Coca-Cola, the world’s largest beverage company, of trying to mislead the public into thinking a lack of exercise was the real cause of obesity.

“The notion that Coke’s products can be part of a healthy diet is imprinted on the minds of millions if not billions of people, and requires corrective action,” Maia Kats, litigation director of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, which helped file the lawsuit, said in an interview.

Coca-Cola spokesman Kent Landers called the lawsuit “legally and factually meritless. We take our consumers and their health very seriously and have been on a journey to become a more credible and helpful partner in helping consumers manage their sugar consumption.”

The called the lawsuit’s accusations “unfounded.” It also said that, together with its members, it is working with health groups to reduce consumers’ caloric and sugar intake from beverages.

Wednesday’s lawsuit seeks to stop misleading marketing and require more consumer warnings, among other remedies. It was filed with the federal court in Oakland, California.