Despite travel ban, Nikki tells Syrian refugees 'Trump wants to help you'

Haley's message is at odds with President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda

America's ambassador to the United Nations is getting a firsthand look at the refugee crisis spilling over from Syria's civil war.



visited a refugee camp in Jordan yesterday. She says the administration wants to step up help for the millions of people displaced.



Yet Haley's message is at odds with President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda, his planned budget cuts and his hardline position on admitting refugees.



Haley toured the Zaatari Refugee Camp and inspected a convoy of humanitarian aid set to cross the border into



She also got a rare look at a high-risk operation to airdrop supplies into besieged territory surrounded by the Islamic State group.



It's her first trip abroad as UN ambassador.

