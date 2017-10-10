Harvey Weinstein fired after harassment allegations

Weinstein, the Oscar-winning movie studio, co-founder and guiding creative force Harvey Weinstein, just days after he stepped away from the company over allegations of sexual harassment stretching back decades.



Weinstein, 65, had taken a leave of absence from the company he started with his brother Robert after the New York Times said he had reached settlements with at least eight women claiming to have been harassed by him. Among those were at least three employees and an unidentified actress, the Times said.





“In light of new information about misconduct by that has emerged in the past few days” the board informed “Weinstein that his employment is terminated, effective immediately,” the company said in an email Sunday.

The one-sentence statement culminated a swift fall for the longtime movie mogul and marked a new period of uncertainty for the company, which has struggled financially despite its artistic accolades. The independent studio is being led by co-Chairman Robert Weinstein and Chief Operating Officer David Glasser.



Weinstein, known for aggressive awards campaigns that led to Oscars for movies like “Shakespeare in Love,” denied many of the allegations and told the New York Post the report was unfair. Three board members at New York-based Weinstein resigned Friday, according to Deadline. The remaining directors —Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar—hired outside lawyers to investigate the allegations.



Bloomberg