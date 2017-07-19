Hijab-wearing woman, Yoga master among Apple's new emojis

Tech giant Apple has unveiled a dozen new emojis that will include a yoga master, a woman with a headscarf and a breastfeeding mom.



Apple has shared a preview of 12 of its newest emojis on Monday to celebrate and they will be released on various Apple operating systems later this year, the company has said.



"The new Emoji make it easier for users to express themselves with greater diversity, additional animals and creatures, new smiley faces and more," Apple said in a statement.New emoji include a woman with the headscarf, bearded person, and breastfeeding mom, and food items such as sandwich and coconut. More animals and mythical creatures like T-rex, zebra, zombie and elf are a fun way to describe situations and exploding head smiley faces make any message more fun, CNN reported.There is also a starstruck emoji and one throwing up green vomit, it said.The emojis are Apple's interpretation of 69 new symbols approved this year by the Unicode Consortium, a nonprofit group that sets the global standard for emoji and text characters.The headscarf-wearing women emoji was proposed by a 16- year-old Saudi girl to the consortium in September 2016.

