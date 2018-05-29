JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

As Google feeds cats, owl lovers cry foul
Business Standard

'Imperative' to dismantle North Korean nuclear weapons say Trump, Abe

The pair discussed recent developments in North Korea and confirmed they would meet again to continue close coordination in advance of the expected meeting between the US and North Korea

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

trump

President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday agreed that it is "imperative" to completely dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program, the White House said.

During a telephone call, the pair "discussed recent developments in North Korea and confirmed they would meet again to continue close coordination in advance of the expected meeting between the United States and North Korea," a statement read.

"The president and the prime minister affirmed the shared imperative of achieving the complete and permanent dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear, chemical and biological weapons and ballistic missile programs".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 07:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements