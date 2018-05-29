'Imperative' to dismantle North Korean nuclear weapons say Trump, Abe

-
President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday agreed that it is "imperative" to completely dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program, the White House said.
During a telephone call, the pair "discussed recent developments in North Korea and confirmed they would meet again to continue close coordination in advance of the expected meeting between the United States and North Korea," a statement read.
"The president and the prime minister affirmed the shared imperative of achieving the complete and permanent dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear, chemical and biological weapons and ballistic missile programs".
