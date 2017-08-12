TRENDING ON BS
Satellite images show North Korea testing submarine missile
Macron warns against 'escalating tensions' over N Korea, urges dialogue

Macron voiced his concern at the ballistic and nuclear threat coming from North Korea

AFP | PTI  |  Paris 

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes has with French President Emmanuel Macron at the top of a meeting at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Brussels, Thursday, May 25, 2017. World leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and US P
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday warned against an "escalation of tensions" over North Korea amid a growing war of words between Washington and Pyongyang.

In a statement, Macron voiced his "concern at the ballistic and nuclear threat coming from North Korea", saying the international community needed to work to get Pyongyang "resume the path of dialogue without conditions".

