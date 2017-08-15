Nepal, China sign three pacts to boost energy, economic, technological ties

and on Tuesday signed three pacts to further boost their ties in and sectors and undertake a feasibility study to excavate and in the Himalayan country, including in the southern Terai plains.



The pacts were signed after visiting Chinese vice premier Wang Yang held discussions with Nepal's deputy prime ministers Bijaya Kumar Gachhadar and Krishna Bahadur Mahara.



The agreements cover three different domains - economic and technological cooperation, China-aid and gas resources survey project and framework agreement on promotion of investment and economic cooperation, Nepal's state-run Agency reported.They include a feasibility study for excavating and in mountain areas and plains of the Terai region.The two countries agreed to establish projects and transmission lines and take steps for economic and technological development in Nepal, which suffers from acute shortage ofFinance Secretary Shanta Raj Subedi told the agency the pacts would make significant contributions in Nepal's socio- economic transformation.He said has responded positively on government's appeal to immediately reopen the 114-kilometre Araniko highway - an old route connecting the two countries. The highway damaged and subsequently closed after the massive earthquake in in 2015.has also agreed in principle to upgrade the highway, the report said.The two countries, however, could not reach a concrete decision on developing other projects such as constructing the Kerung-Kathmandu-Lumbini railway track and a bridge in Timure of Rasuwa district in northern"The Chinese side is positive over the matter, but extensive talks and discussions are essential as a single round of talks is not enough to finalise all issues. They are positive towards our priorities of national development," said Subedi.Earlier today, the Chinese vice premier announced a $1 million assistance to Nepal, where more than 100 people have died in flooding and landslides.China's vice premier Yang led the Chinese delegation while Deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara led the Nepalese delegation during the talks.Yang arrived in Kathmandu yesterday from Pakistan after attending the country's Independence Day celebrations as a "special guest".