Procter & Gamble Co said on Thursday it has signed an agreement to acquire the consumer health business of German pharmaceuticals company Merck KGaA for about $4.21 billion (3.4 billion euros).

The acquisition enables to add to its portfolio of existing consumer healthcare capabilities and brands such as Vicks, Metamucil, Pepto-Bismol,

