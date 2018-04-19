JUST IN
Business Standard

P&G to acquire consumer health unit of Germany's Merck for about $4.21 bn

The acquisition enables P&G to add to its portfolio of existing consumer healthcare capabilities and brands such as Vicks, Metamucil, Pepto-Bismol, Crest and Oral-B

Procter & Gamble Co said on Thursday it has signed an agreement to acquire the consumer health business of German pharmaceuticals company Merck KGaA for about $4.21 billion (3.4 billion euros).

The acquisition enables P&G to add to its portfolio of existing consumer healthcare capabilities and brands such as Vicks, Metamucil, Pepto-Bismol, Crest and Oral-B.

First Published: Thu, April 19 2018. 11:12 IST

