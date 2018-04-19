-
Procter & Gamble Co said on Thursday it has signed an agreement to acquire the consumer health business of German pharmaceuticals company Merck KGaA for about $4.21 billion (3.4 billion euros).
The acquisition enables P&G to add to its portfolio of existing consumer healthcare capabilities and brands such as Vicks, Metamucil, Pepto-Bismol, Crest and Oral-B.
