Russian hacking in US Election: Sacked FBI chief James Comey to testify

Comey's abrupt sacking by President Donald Trump triggered a political firestorm

Sacked has agreed to testify before a Congressional committee in an open session about alleged Russian interference in the US presidential polls last year.



A date of this open hearing would be scheduled after the Memorial Day, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence said yesterday.



"The Committee looks forward to receiving testimony from the former (FBI) director on his role in the development of the Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 US elections," Senator Richard Burr, chairman of the Committee, said.



Comey's abrupt sacking by President triggered a political firestorm with an angry opposition calling for an appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the alleged Russian influence in last year's general elections.



The president's move came days after Comey testified in Capitol Hill about the FBI's investigation into Russia's meddling into the US elections and a possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.



"I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media," Burr said.



Senator Mark Warner, ranking member of the Committee, hoped that Comey's testimony will help answer some of the questions that have arisen since he was fired by Trump last week.



"I also expect that director Comey will be able to shed light on issues critical to this Committee's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election," he said.



"Comey served his country with honour for many years, and he deserves an opportunity to tell his story. Moreover, the American people deserve an opportunity to hear it," Warner said.

